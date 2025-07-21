LOUISIANA (KPEL) —A woman was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Louisiana and is now gaining attention across the country after her supporters launched a fundraiser for her legal fees.

According to The Daily World, the now OnlyFans model is originally from Venezuela but has lived in the United States for over a year. She was in the process of seeking asylum at the time of her detainment in Louisiana.

Rodriguez Detained Despite Asylum Claims

She married her husband, born in the U.S., after meeting him when he visited her country years ago.

Her husband explains that marrying her was the easy part, but posting adult content online introduced its own challenges.

"The Blonde that Shouldn't Get Deported"

In an effort to pay off thousands of dollars in legal fees, the couple has uploaded explicit adult content under the handle 'Blonde on Bond'.

I’ve been hesitant about it because I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but I’m trying to do anything to come up with the money

The couple who have asked to remain anonymous has already spent close to $15,000 on legal immigration defense. Along with the OnlyFans account, the woman's husband is driving for Uber, but between the legal residency petition and attorney fees, they fear it still might not be enough.

The couple has uploaded stills and videos from before ICE detained he,r according to the bio on her page.

14-Hour Drive to Louisiana

When the couple spoke with USA TODAY, the woman's husband was planning his 14-hour drive to Louisiana to surprise his wife at the Louisiana detention facility, where she is allowed one two-hour visit every week.