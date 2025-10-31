OPELOUSAS, LA (KPEL) — A manhunt is underway for a father wanted in the death of a two-month-old infant in Opelousas, while the mother remains in police custody.

Get our free mobile app

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, officers responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of N. Liberty Street around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they made a heartbreaking discovery, an unresponsive infant girl. Despite the deputies and paramedics' best efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy showed that the infant had suffered "severe neglect and physical abuse," according to authorities.

Investigators found the infant had suffered from extreme dehydration, malnourishment, broken ribs, with some already healing, and a severed lower spine that caused internal bleeding and was listed as the cause of death.

The child's parents, Kaylee Fontenot and Taylor Broussard, were idetified by police as the primary suspects in this case.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Cruelty to Juveniles

Second Degree Battery

While the mother was taken into custody, the father, Taylor Broussard, remains at large.

The Opelousas Police Chief, Graig Leblanc, described the case as "devastating" and asked for community assistance in locating the man at large.

“Our hearts are with this infant who suffered unimaginable abuse,” LeBlanc said. “This case is in its early stages, and our investigators are working tirelessly to uncover every detail. We ask the public for patience, cooperation, and assistance in helping us pursue justice.”

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Taylor Broussard is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or submit an anonymous tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.