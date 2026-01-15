Highlights

Walmart investing $330 million to modernize Opelousas distribution center

Facility will ship nearly twice as many cases after multi-year upgrade

All 1,100 jobs retained, with shift toward higher-skilled automation positions

Louisiana offering $10 million performance-based grant for equipment investments

Project begins this year as part of nationwide upgrade to all 42 regional distribution centers

Walmart Investing $330 Million in Opelousas Distribution Center Upgrade

Company plans major automation overhaul at St. Landry Parish facility with over 1,100 workers

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — Walmart’s distribution center in St. Landry Parish is getting a massive upgrade. The company announced Thursday it’s putting $330 million into modernizing the facility that’s been serving the region since 2000.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the upgraded facility will ship nearly twice as many cases as a traditional distribution center once the work is done. The improvements focus on adding robotics and automation to boost supply chain efficiency for Walmart stores across the region.

What Opelousas Workers Can Expect

The facility’s 1,100 employees will keep their jobs, but many roles will shift toward higher-skilled positions working with automation, robotics, and advanced technology. The center started with 600 workers when it opened and has grown steadily over 25 years.

“By adding robotics and automation, we’re transforming how we serve our stores and customers,” Walmart Supply Chain Senior Vice President Mike Gray said in the announcement. “This investment allows us to grow alongside the community while creating new opportunities for career growth for our associates.”

Louisiana’s Role in the Deal

The state is backing the project with a $10 million grant tied to equipment investments. LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois pointed to Louisiana’s Gulf South location, strong workforce, and competitive incentives as key factors in landing the investment.

The work is expected to start this year and is part of Walmart’s national push to upgrade all 42 regional distribution centers.