RUSTON, La. (KPEL News) - When Buc-ee's announced they would finally open their first Louisiana location in Ruston, people rejoiced.

No longer would citizens of the Bayou State have to cross state lines to enjoy Buc-ee's nuggets, their delicious BBQ brisket sandwiches, or any of the other many snacks/meals that Buc-ee's offers to drivers who stop there to fill up their gas tanks. Construction on the new location was expected to begin later in 2023, according to KEEL Radio.

Well now, plans have been delayed. According to BRProud.com, the holdup is coming from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development which says a traffic study needs to be done. This means the City of Ruston will not receive approval for the service road until July 1, 2023. That means the opening is expected to be delayed until the middle of 2025 instead of the beginning of 2025.

According to KNOE, the new Buc-ee's location will be off the Tarbutton Road exit off Interstate 20, directly across from Ruston Junior High School.

In a statement released by KEEL Radio, Jade West, Economic Development Director for the City of Ruston, explained just how valuable the Buc-ee's location in Ruston will be:

This is a huge win for Ruston and all of North Louisiana. We are thrilled that Buc-ee's saw the potential in our city and are so glad they are locating the first Buc-ee's in Louisiana here in Ruston. The economic impact of this development is substantial and something the community will continue to benefit from for years to come. I am excited to see the additional development and indirect economic impact that will spur from this project. Our community is well-positioned for future growth and success.

