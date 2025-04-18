RUSTON, La. (KPEL News) — The Beaver is officially coming to Louisiana.

Ruston broke ground this week on an $8 million infrastructure project that will pave the way—literally—for Louisiana’s first Buc-ee’s location. The iconic Texas-based travel center, famous for its sparkling clean bathrooms, brisket sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets, and wall-to-wall gas pumps, is expected to bring a flood of visitors and economic momentum to north Louisiana.

According to the USA Today Network, construction on the Buc-ee’s campus itself is expected to begin around May 1. But before that happens, Ruston is widening Tarbutton Road at the Interstate 20 interchange to accommodate an estimated 15,000 vehicles per day—80% of which will be coming from out of town.

Get our free mobile app

“We’re on the move,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said. “We can’t wait.”

From Road Trip Stop to Regional Powerhouse

If you’ve ever made the trek to Texas or Florida, you know what Buc-ee’s means to travelers. It’s not just a gas station—it’s a full-blown experience. Part grocery store, part gift shop, part brisket-smoking culinary factory, Buc-ee’s has a cult-like following. And now that following will finally get a Louisiana outpost.

And not just anywhere in Louisiana. This Buc-ee’s will sit squarely between Ruston and Grambling, two cities already working to revitalize their local economies. Ruston’s mayor called the project “a tremendous boost not just for Ruston and Grambling, but for the entire region.”

Jobs and Pay to Match the Buzz

Beyond the sheer spectacle of a Buc-ee’s store—with its dozens of fueling stations and showroom-sized retail space—the project will bring at least 200 jobs to the area. According to city officials, starting pay is expected to range from $18 to $20 per hour, and that’s before benefits.

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

For a region where rural job opportunities are sometimes hard to come by, that’s no small thing.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s will take 12 to 15 months, and the city’s portion of the road project is expected to be complete within 10 to 12 months. That timeline means the grand opening could happen as early as late 2026.

A Louisiana Homecoming for the Beaver

Buc-ee’s may be headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, but this Louisiana stop is something of a homecoming for owner Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. Aplin has deep family ties to Harrisonburg, Louisiana, and spent many summers there as a child. He’s called the Ruston location “a dream come true.”

READ MORE: Buc-ee’s Texas Legacy Has Surprising Louisiana Roots

"For our family, opening a Buc-ee's in Louisiana is like coming home," Aplin told the USA Today Network previously.

The store is one of two Buc-ee’s currently in development in the state, with another under construction in Lafayette.

From Brisket to Beaver Nuggets — Louisiana Gets Its Buc-ee’s

Whether it’s the endless beef jerky, the massive selection of road trip snacks, or simply the promise of the cleanest public restroom you’ve ever seen, Buc-ee’s has earned its place in Southern road trip lore. And now, it’s finally got a piece of Louisiana real estate to call home.

SEE ALSO: Buc-ee's Fans Make Picks for First-Time Louisiana Visitors

So next time you’re cruising I-20, keep an eye out near Ruston. Because soon enough, that giant toothy beaver will be welcoming you to a very Louisiana version of one of Texas’ greatest exports.

And given the buzz already building—this Buc-ee’s might just be the most anticipated pit stop in the Pelican State.