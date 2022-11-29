Organizations Unite for Abbeville’s 2nd Annual ‘Cajun Christmas’

Towns across South Louisiana are gearing up for the holiday season, and Abbeville will be ready early.

The Rotary Club of Abbeville is organizing the city's 2nd Annual "Cajun Christmas Celebration", bringing community organizations together to put on the event.

Held in Abbeville's beautiful Magdalen Square, the event will see a parade, craft vendors, food vendors, live entertainment, decorating contests, an appearance by Santa, and lots of Christmas cheer.

According to the Facebook event page, the Rotary Club has gotten together with the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission and the City of Abbeville to put on the event, but it's the people who show up that make it a fun time.

Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

The event will be held on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 2 pm in Magdalen Square.

Abbeville's Christmas Parade will roll at 5:30, beginning at the train tracks on South State Street, right near Jim's Tire.

The arts and crafts and food vendor booths will open at 2 pm.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The decorating contest winners will be announced during the evening, with categories including best entry in the parade, best storefront (a city-wide category, not just downtown), and private residence (front yard) category.

Live entertainment for the evening will include

The Bayou Tigre Band

Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

Homer Stelly

And, of course, SANTA!! Pictures with Santa Claus will be available from 2-5pm, and then again after the parade until 8pm.

Kids will also be able to have fun in the Kiwanis Kids Craft Corner.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Spots are still available in the parade, you can click here for more information.

Also, if you'd like to have a vendor booth, information for those can be found here.

Entry into the decoration contest is easy-peasy by clicking here.

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - we'll see you in Abbeville!