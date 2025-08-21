NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — Last month, the Orleans Parish Jail made headlines once again for yet another mistake involving an inmate.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office released a dangerous inmate, 30-year-old Khalil Bryan, on accident despite not fitting the description.

Khalil was on the run for 25 days until, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, he was located on Wednesday in Cypress, Texas.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Khalil Bryan, who is described as a 'very violent ' individual, was released from prison by mistake on Friday due to a 'clerical error'.

For weeks, the community and public officials questioned how such a significant clerical error could occur, considering recent events involving the major jailbreak just a few months ago.

FOX 8 reported that someone submitted a tip to Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans regarding Khalil's whereabouts. Once the Gulf State Violent Offender Task Force recieved the necessary information, they teamed up with local authorities and arrested the suspect in Cypress, Texas.

But not without a fight.

He tried to flee out of a back door and jumped a fence,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fair, “but a police canine was able to take him into custody.”

Khalil sustained dog bite injuries after attempting to flee officers and was taken to a hospital where he recieved treatment.

Now he will be transported back to New Orleans, where he faces criminal charges including aggravated battery, child endangerment, and home invasion.

How Did This Happen?

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a clerical error involving two inmates with similar last names was the cause of the accidental release.

Sheriff Susan Hutson assured the public that the individuals responsible for the mix-up have been held accountable.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

"While this erroneous release happened due to human failure, we’ve taken responsibility and put safeguards in place,” said Hutson. “Today we can say that Khalil Bryan is back in custody where he belongs.”

