Orleans Parish Jail Updates Protocols After Wrong Inmate Released

NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) — After the Orleans Parish Jail mistakenly released an inmate facing serious charges, officials are facing tough questions and pledging to make the changes necessary to prevent any more mishaps.

We previously reported that inmate Khalil Bryan was released by accident from the Orleans Parish Jail on July 25th.

Bryan, who is still on the run, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment, and drug possession.

Now, just a few months after ten inmates escaped from the same facility with the help of prison workers on the inside, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to right their wrongs and provide an explanation.

OPSO Responds With Disciplinary Action

According to OPSO, two deputies have been fired for what they describe as a "severe breach of duty". Additionally, five staff members were suspended after failing to follow the jail's identity verification protocols.

OPSO specified that this was not the result of a system failure but rather a human error along with ignored safety checks and procedural shortcuts.

What’s Changing?

OPSO is now rolling out a list of their updated protocol:

Supervisor sign-off : From now on, a sergeant or higher must verify all inmate releases.

Updated protocols : Standard operating procedures are being rewritten with added safeguards.

Mandatory training : Staff will undergo additional training focused on identity verification.

Personnel audit: A full review of staff ranks, accountability, and leadership is already underway.

OPSO stated, “Several critical safeguards were ignored, which led to this release. This is extremely serious, and any blatant disregard for public safety and professional integrity will not be tolerated.”

Still on the Run

The search continues for Khalil Bryan, who has yet to be located.

Derrick Groves is also still on the run.

Anyone with information regarding either of the men is urged to contact authorities.

