SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) — The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call about a parent from their child's school attempting to run over them and five other children with her vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies with the Shreveport Police Department responded on April 29th, around 8 pm, where they were told a woman instructed juveniles to exit the vehicle and fight the six children near Pine Grove Elementary.

It was when the children tried to run that the woman attempted to hit them with her vehicle, allegedly, according to KSLA.

Pine Grove Elementary's patrol officer reviewed surveillance footage and determined that Lejonkica Sharp was the woman driving the vehicle.

The Shreveport Police Department confirms that Sharp was caught on surveillance footage trying to run the six children over with her vehicle.

Deputies say that one of Sharp's children was involved in a fight with one of the six children who are also students of Pine Grove Elementary.

The details of what the children were fighting over, or what took place during the argument, have not been released.

During the investigation process, Sharp told deputies that a group of kids were throwing rocks at her car and denied trying to strike the elementary-aged children.

Sharp was arrested on May 1st around 7 pm and faces six counts of aggravated assault.

The following statement was released by the Shreveport Police Department following the arrest:

On April 29, officers were called to Pine Grove Elementary after a parent reportedly dropped off kids to fight other kids… then tried to run over a group of elementary students with her car when things didn’t go her way. Yes, really. Our patrol officer working at the school jumped into action — reviewed the footage, gathered the facts, and identified the suspect as Lejonkica Sharp. She claimed kids were throwing rocks at her car. But the video told a very different story. Surveillance footage clearly showed Sharp deliberately trying to hit six children with her vehicle. She was arrested on May 1 and is now facing six counts of aggravated assault. Huge thanks to the Caddo Parish School Board for helping us get to the bottom of it. Now, here’s the real talk: If you’re encouraging your kids to fight at school, you are the problem.

If you think the solution to kid drama is vehicular assault — we’ve got a spot for you, and it’s not in the carpool line. Do better, parents. Seriously.

While their response is humorous, it's clear that the Shreveport Police Department means business.