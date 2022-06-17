Over 400K OTC Meds Recalled—Complete List

Here is another recall that consumers should pay close attention to.

Several bottles of over-the-counter medications have been recalled due to the bottles having issues with the child-resistant packaging.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that they have recalled over 400,000 bottles of several over-the-counter medications.

The bottles involved in the recall did not meet the requirements that are set in the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

“The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children,” each recall reads.

The Poison Prevention Act “requires that certain items be put in child-resistant packaging that must be designed or constructed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open within a reasonable time while also being “not difficult” to open by adults.”

These are the medications that are affected by the recall:

137,300 units of Walgreens brand Acetaminophen

25,660 units of Kroger brand Acetaminophen

209,430 units of Kroger brand Asprin and Ibuprofen

34,660 units of Kroger brand Acetaminophen

If you have medication from Walgreens that is involved in this recall you can contact Aurohealth for more information on how to return the bottles and receive a full refund.

If you have any of the medication from Kroger that is involved in this recall you can contact Kroger for more information on how to return the medications and receive a full refund.

The medication involved in the recall have been sold nationwide.