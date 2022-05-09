Over 580K Pounds of Frozen Chicken Breasts Have Been Recalled

There is more chicken that is being recalled.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wayne Farms LLC is now recalling 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast fillets.

Wayne Farms reported that the ready-to-eat chicken may be undercooked.

This recall is an expansion of an earlier recall that called 30,285 pounds of the product into question.

There are five new production codes that are affected by this recall:

23618

24357

24512

24583

24957

And 66 separate “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2022, are included in this recall. If you are checking your chicken products be sure to also look for the establishment number “EST. 20214” that would be located on the case and on the packaging.

These ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets were shipped nationally to distributors and also shipped to some restaurants in the North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia areas.

Consumers are urged to refrain from eating the chicken, and restaurants have been asked not to serve it. The USDA said the food should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.

The previous recall included affected products that were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30, 2022. The products subject to recall are:

9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.

9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.

6-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with the “use by” date of March 5, 2023.

16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing Chef’s Craft Chicken Breast Fillet and establishment number P-20214 printed next to March 23, 2023, best by date.

