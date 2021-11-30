Shreveport Parent in Critical Care After Custody Dispute Ends in Gunfire

This time of the year, you will notice a lot of meet-ups happening in random parking lots. Not just in the Ark-La-Tex, but all throughout the nation. A lot of people call it a "child hand-off" between divorced parents. Several of my friends are dealing with these hand-offs during the holidays and their goal is to get in and out of that parking lot as fast as they can.

Via Shreveport Police

The Holidays Cause a Spike in "Child Hand-offs".

We just heard of the crazy child exchange gone wrong in the Walmart parking lot in Opelousas, Louisiana. This happened on Thanksgiving Day, the child trade-off turned violent between parents, and the aunt of the unnamed child at the center of the issue was shot and rushed to the hospital.

Now, a Shreveport Father is in Critical Care After a Custody Exchange Ended in Gunfire

According to KTBS, on Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m., Shreveport Police were called to the In-and-Out Mini Mart on Linwood Ave, Police officers located one male who had been shot multiple times. Reports indicate that the man was shot multiple times in the lower abdomen and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health.

Shreveport Police claim that the shootout was the result of a child custody exchange turned violent. Reports claim that the father pulled a gun and started shooting at the mother and her boyfriend, it was then that the boyfriend shot back and struck the father multiple times.

The mother and child at the center of the dispute were not injured. However, the boyfriend was injured in the shooting. Unlike the father, his wounds were described as non-life-threatening. The father remains in critical care at Ochsner LSU Health.

Active, Tier-3 Sex Offenders that Currently Live in Bossier City These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Bossier City. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.



Active, Tier 3 Sex Offenders Currently Living in Shreveport These are all of the currently listed, active, Tier 3 sex offenders that currently live in Shreveport. They have all been convicted with what the state of Louisiana considers to be the worst of the worst in terms of sex crimes.