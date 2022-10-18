Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)
A male pedestrian was struck while walking next to the roadway. The victim succumbed to his injuries, LPD said.
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident and more information will be released once available.
