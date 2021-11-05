Louisiana Getting 150,000 Pediatric Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Louisiana will receive their first round of pediatric doses next week.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I asked the parents of shreveport-Bossier if they were ready to get their child vaccinated. Personally, as a parent of two beautiful daughters myself, I have admittedly been on the fence with this one. Personally, I have been fully-vaccinated since the vaccines became available, but I'm not sure if I'm going to sign my kids up for them when their doses finally arrive.

When I wrote that article a couple of weeks ago, it was unclear when exactly those pediatric doses would arrive in Louisiana. The only thing that was clear was that they were coming sooner rather than later. Now, we know when those vaccines are coming, and it's quicker than most expected.

This week, State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter announced the pediatric Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Louisiana next week. At that time, Louisiana will receive 148,000 pediatric doses. These pediatric doses will go to children in Louisiana who are 5-11 years old.

Kanter says, "The message to families is to call ahead to your vaccine provider, whether it’s a pharmacy or a clinic. Make sure they have it in stock. They all should have them in stock by the end of next week, but some are literally still in the mail right now."

The complete dosage is broken down into two installments, taken 21 days apart. The vaccine itself is roughly 1/3rd of an adult vaccine shot.

For a list of available providers call 2-1-1 or the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

