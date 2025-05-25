Phil Robertson, the Louisiana outdoorsman, businessman, and patriarch of the reality TV hit Duck Dynasty, has died at the age of 79.

The news of Robertson’s passing was shared by his daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, in a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday. Korie, who is married to Phil’s son Willie, described him as “a man of God” who consistently reminded others that death was simply “a return to God's kingdom.”

The family says they plan to honor his memory and legacy in the days ahead, thanking fans for their outpouring of prayers and support.

In a December episode of the family’s podcast Unashamed with The Robertson Family, it was revealed that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His son Jase also shared that Phil had been battling a blood disease, which had caused him increasing pain and mobility issues in recent months.

“He could barely walk without crying out,” Jase said in the episode, noting that his father's health had been steadily declining.

Phil Robertson rose to fame in 2012 as the founder of Duck Commander and the star of Duck Dynasty, the A&E reality series that chronicled the family’s duck call business and deep-rooted Christian values. The show ran until 2017 and became a cultural phenomenon, especially in the South.

While Duck Dynasty is set for a reboot, A&E made no mention of Phil being part of the new project.

Phil Robertson leaves behind a large family, a business empire, and a legacy rooted in faith, family, and Louisiana tradition.

He was 79.

RIP, Phil Robertson.