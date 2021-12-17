Photos: Lake Charles Hobby Lobby’s Slab Gets Poured!

Trying to figure out when the new Hobby Lobby will open at this point is like trying to figure out common core math. At least that's what I now believe. I have researched and scrounged for information on the hobby store's sites and emails to get any insight on when they plan to be open. The last we shared, it was set to open up right after Thanksgiving of this year. Obviously, that timeline has flown right on by.

On the upside, we have proof that progress is being made. One would assume with east Louisiana being hit with a hurricane this year, supplies are even more limited now along with the labor to get anything done. Thankfully, Porche Aerial Imagery has lifted our crafting spirits with some photos of the new Hobby Lobby's concrete slab being poured in its new location.

Porche Aerial Imagery

Louisiana Concrete took on the task of pouring the giant slab for the new Lake Charles Hobby Lobby. The images that Porche Aerial Imagery was able to get during this huge task are just breathtaking. You can see the trucks pulled up to the giant pump truck as it sends it over and to its final resting place to be covered in glitter and modge podge eventually. The team started early in the morning and got it done with perfection.

Porche Aerial Imagery

From the slab, you can't really tell much about the layout of the store itself yet, except that it will have a dock area on the rear left side of the store. At least we now know how big it will be, comparing it to its neighbor next door, Target, it looks like we will be in for quite a nice store once again. Still no word yet as to when it will officially open, but at least we see progress now that the area is cleared and concrete is on the ground.