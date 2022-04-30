Well, this is interesting.

An autopsy tech has gone viral after he discussed what piercings are removed from the body during an actual autopsy.

Apparently, some are concerned about their piercings upon death, thus that is why he is addressing it here.

He says in the video below that the only piercing removed during an autopsy is the piercing in the tongue.

We should note here too that he says in the video below that during an autopsy, they remove the ENTIRE tongue for further investigation.

If you have piercings elsewhere on your boy, they remain and are not removed, according to this tech.

Here's the video of this man addressing piercings after you die.

In another video, the same technician addressed whether or not gum stays in your stomach after you swallow it. After all, our parents often said to not swallow the gum because it will just stay there.

The tech would also then address if he's ever performed an autopsy on anyone that died in an embarrassing way. The answer is, yes.