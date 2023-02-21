In the United States in the last year, there have been 100,000 overdose deaths caused by fentanyl. All over Acadiana there have been multiple deaths caused by fentanyl.

The Morgan City Police Department officials say they pulled over a vehicle recently, and they found over 500 pills scattered all of the car.

Officials report that they found 529 alprazolam pills ( Xanax ) that field testing showed were laced with fentanyl. Officers say 46-years-old Hermand Yvette Gatewood was pulled over for a traffic violation when they found green pills on the car's center console, all over the seats and on the floorboard of her car.

In addition, when they pulled the woman over, it was determined that Gatewood did not have a valid driver's licensce.

When they did field testing on the green pills they found, it was determined they were laced with fentanyl. This all happened Saturday night on Federal Avenue.

Officials arrested Gatewood for having over 5 ounces of these pills. She was booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance ( Fentanyl)

No Driver's License

Disregard of Traffic Controls

Improper Equipment

The woman's bond was set at $201,500

Morgan Chief Chad Adams says their town along with other communities throughout Acadiana are being plagued by drugs including fentanyl. He says fentanyl is getting pressed into all kinds of pills. Just a small amount of fentanyl can kill you, and it's permeating all sectors of our cities and towns. It adds fentanyl is an epidemic here and across our country.