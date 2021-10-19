Plane Carrying 21 Passengers in Fiery Crash Outside of Houston—Everyone Makes It Out Alive

Contributing Authors:
KHOU

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms a plane crashed not far from Houston Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: A post from @KHOU gives an update which includes that the plane was headed to Boston for the Astros versus Red Sox American League Championship Series.

ABC 13 says 21 people were on board when the plane crashed in Waller County near Katy, TX. According to Waller Country Sheriff Troy Guidry, 21 people were on board and everyone made it out alive. One person was sent to a local hospital with back injuries.

Photos and videos show the aftermath of the crash, as black smoke and flames are at the center of the wreckage.

The plane's tail is still intact as firefighters are seen battling the blaze.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: plane, Plane Crash
Categories: National News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top