Plane Carrying 21 Passengers in Fiery Crash Outside of Houston—Everyone Makes It Out Alive

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms a plane crashed not far from Houston Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: A post from @KHOU gives an update which includes that the plane was headed to Boston for the Astros versus Red Sox American League Championship Series.

ABC 13 says 21 people were on board when the plane crashed in Waller County near Katy, TX. According to Waller Country Sheriff Troy Guidry, 21 people were on board and everyone made it out alive. One person was sent to a local hospital with back injuries.

Photos and videos show the aftermath of the crash, as black smoke and flames are at the center of the wreckage.

The plane's tail is still intact as firefighters are seen battling the blaze.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.