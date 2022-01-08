Stolen Mardi Gras Float Recovered—Found Stripped, Damaged in Rural Area of Breaux Bridge
Lafayette Police are on the lookout for a Mardi Gras float that was stolen in Lafayette.
UPDATE: The stolen float was recovered after an anonymous caller and Facebook reports led the owners to the side of a highway near Breaux Bridge according to an Advocate report.
This Facebook post from Kassi Berard Leger seems to line up with that report after she noticed it on C Huval Road in Breaux Bridge.
Police are still looking for the people who stole it and stripped it. Anyone with tips or information should call 232-TIPS.
ORIGINAL STORY: Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that officers received a complaint around 10:30 am Saturday morning in reference to a stolen Mardi Gras float in the 300 block of Lucille Avenue.
The float was last seen on January 7, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm. The float is described as a 40 ft., bright green, double-decker Mardi Gras float.
The top deck of the float has two signs located on each side, one sign is for Olivier Sprinklers and Roofing and the other sign was for David N. Meche & Associates.
Lafayette Police Department are asking for anyone with information about this stolen float to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.