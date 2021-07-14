Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are hoping the public will help them in their search for four sex offenders who have failed to keep up with their requirements under the sex offender registry.

As a part of each of their sentences, these offenders must notify law enforcement officials when they make a move. It's part of the requirements so that anyone in the public can identify where these individuals live. There are multiple agencies that offer access to the sex offender registry in the state, including the Louisiana State Police website.

Because it is a requirement, each person needs to honest with where they are living. But, it's also important for anyone who lives in our area. If registered sex offenders fail to register then how do you know where they are living? Could the new person who moved into the house down the street from your home be a sex offender. If they haven't registered, as is required, then how would you know?

There are four men currently being sought by Acadia Parish officials as they are considered fugitives for their failure to update their information on the registry.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The first person being sought, in alphabetical order, is Adolph Creighton. According to law enforcement, Creighton provided false information to them about where he is residing. That's why they are searching for him. Officials say he is a black male with brown eyes and grey hair. The 50-year-old is six feet, three inches tall, and he is said to weigh around 185 pounds. Acadia Parish officials say the last official address that he was said to be living at is 414 Standard Mill Road in Crowley. If you know this man, or if you know this man's whereabouts, you are urged to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS(8477).

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The second person that is on the wanted list is 21-year-old Melvin Dugar. This man is wanted by the police for being a sex offender who failed to register the vehicle he is in. Police say he is a black male with brown eyes, and his hair is black. The last time he was residing somewhere that police knew, he was living at 5163 Simon Road in Crowley. He is five feet, 11 inches tall, and this man weighs about 165 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The third person being sought by Acadia Parish law enforcement officials is 48-year-old Charles Dugas. He is being sought because he didn't register as a sex offender, and he didn't follow through with making the required notifications of his sex offender status. Dugas is said to be about five feet, nine inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. The last address on file for Dugas was 502 North Marie Street in Rayne.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Finally, the fourth person being sought is 50-year-old Jimmy Louviere. Officials say he is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify of his change of address, and failing to register by giving fake information. He is a white man who is around five feet, seven inches, and he weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown hair along with green eyes. He was last known to be living at 293 Ray Lejeune Road in Crowley.

All four are fugitives, and if you see them, you should contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS(8477). You can also give the information through the P3 app on any mobile device. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Tips On Fending Off Mosquitoes

Facts About Impaired Driving