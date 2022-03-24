Three Fugitives Being Sought By Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Several sex offenders are wanted by officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office because they have failed to register so the public can have information on their whereabouts.

Part of their sentence is a mandate for these sex offenders to register and give their proper location so that the public can know where they live. There are three people that are being sought by officials and information on each of the three men is being posted by Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.

Eric Cormier Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The first person being sought by the Acadia Sheriff's Office is 56-year-old Eric Joseph Cormier whose last known address was at 805 West Bernard Street in Rayne. Officials describe the man as a white male who stands about five feet, seven inches tall. He is wanted by officials for Failure to Register as a Tier 3 Sex Offender.

What defines a Tier 3 Sex Offender in Louisiana? You can click here for information from Louisiana State Police.

The second person the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for is 44-year-old Jonathan Glenn Regan of Rayne. He was last known to live at 151 West Lane, Lot 9.

Jonathan Regan Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Regan is wanted for Failure to Register as a Tier 2 Sex Offender. He is described by officials as being a white man with blonde hair. They say he weighs about 205 pounds, and he stands around five feet, ten inches tall. He has blond hair.

Daniel Hoffpauir Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

The final person currently being sought by the Sheriff's Office is 65-year-old Daniel Hoffpauir. He was last known to be living at 1320 East Cedar Street in Crowley. Officials are searching for this man for Failure to Register as a Tier 1 Sex Offender.

Hoffpauir is described by officials as being a white male who stands about five feet, eight inches tall. The man weighs about 135 pounds. He has gray hair, and his eyes are brown.

If you give information to officials and that information leads to an arrest, you can get a cash reward. You can get reward money of up to a $1,000. You can anonymously give information to help authorities. Call anonymously on the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477).

There are other ways to contact the police anonymously as well. You can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. You can also call **TIPS(8477) to report information.

