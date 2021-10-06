Sex Offenders to Get More Privacy About Their Crimes

The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal to the Louisiana sex offender driver's license case, which will give sex offenders more privacy about their crimes.

The case that was up for consideration by the Supreme Court involves a sex offender by the name of Tazin Hill from Duson. At the time, Louisiana required sex offenders to not only register on the Louisiana State Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry, but to also have the words "SEX OFFENDER" printed in orange letters on the offender's state-issued driver's license.

According to the Advocate, when Hill went in to have his license renewed, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies noticed that he had taped over the words "SEX OFFENDER" printed in orange letters on his state-issued driver's license.

It is illegal to alter a state-issued driver's license.

Hill pleaded guilty to having relations with a minor who was 14 at the time (Hill was 32) and served his 3-year sentence.

When Hill tried to renew his license and the change to the license was noticed by deputies, he was charged with defacing the ID. When he went to court for that charge, then 15th District Court Judge Patrick Michot ruled in Hill's favor, saying that the state could note that he was a sex offender on the ID in a less conspicuous way.

It is my understanding that even after serving out their sentence for their crimes, sex offenders feel that they are not treated equally when they have to produce their identification card for any transactions outside of dealing with authorities. Bank transactions, hospital visits, vehicle purchases, credit card purchases, etc.

The State of Louisiana contended that the words "SEX OFFENDER" printed in orange letters on a state-issued identification card/driver's license is in the public's best interest, as it warns people of the bearer's criminal past.

According to USA TODAY, the Louisiana State Supreme Court struck down the law that requires sex offenders to carry state-issued identification cards/driver's licenses with the words "SEX OFFENDER" printed in orange letters last year. That's when the State of Louisiana decided to bring the case to the Supreme Court of the United States.

For now, since the Supreme Court of the United States has declined to hear the case, the lower court's ruling stands, and sex offenders do not have to carry the words "SEX OFFENDER" in orange letters on their state-issued identification cards/driver's licenses.

