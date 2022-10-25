Trick or Treat Safely – Louisiana Maps Pinpoint Sex Offenders

Next Monday night many Louisiana parents will allow their children to walk through their neighborhoods in the time-honored tradition of trick or treating for Halloween. The activity seems innocent enough, kids dressed in costumes knocking on doors begging for candy from conscientious and law-abiding adults.

At least that's the scenario many parents have played out in their minds. Unfortunately, there can be pitfalls to trick or treating in a neighborhood where you don't know all your neighbors. That's why adult supervision is necessary with the little ones. Part of that supervision means being proactive and canvassing the neighborhood for houses that don't seem "friendly" or in some cases, "a little too friendly"

.

Louisiana law stipulates that registered sex offenders keep their residences and addresses on file with local law enforcement agencies. In fact, not reporting a change of address or incorrectly reporting residential status is a violation of the law.

Many parish governments have set up interactive maps and websites to help parents be proactive in protecting their children, especially on Halloween. Many of the maps allow users to pinpoint specific streets, neighborhoods, and houses to find out if the specific addresses of those accused and convicted of sexual crimes. In many cases, those individuals are not allowed to have contact with children, even to hand out candy.

In Lafayette Parish, you can see a map of the city, surrounding cities, and the parish. This map allows you to broaden or narrow your search as you see fit. Here is the link provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Calcasieu Parish has a similar site provided by Sheriff Tony Mancuso and his team. You can click the link to their site right here.

For other parishes and towns, Louisiana State Police have created this interactive map which should allow you to pinpoint your parish, city, and neighborhood to find out if offenders are your neighbors and which houses they occupy.

Via the State Police site, you can find out sex offender information for Vermilion, Iberia, St Martin, St Landry, St Mary, and Acadia Parishes with a simple click of your mouse. As a matter of fact, the State Police interactive map has links to all 62 Sheriff's Departments in the state and the sex offender registry as well.

We do hope you'll use this information to keep your kids safe as they enjoy Halloween and we also hope it gives you peace of mind as you allow them to walk through what should be the safe streets of your neighborhood.