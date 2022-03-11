Police Hilariously Unable to Locate Suspect Who had the Worst Hiding Spot of All-Time
A viral video shows police officers chasing down a suspect, but they were unable to locate his seemingly indiscreet hiding spot even with the help of a helicopter. After circling around the area for quite some time, the officers were clueless as to the suspect who was hiding in plain sight.
It all began with a suspect who had seemingly hit a dead end. It was the end of the road, so in a last-ditch effort the suspect squatted down behind a small car.
The aerial view from a chopper easily shows where the suspect is hiding out, but officers arriving did not see him.
Multiple officers ran right by the suspect as he ducked his head behind the blue sedan.
With a handful of officers all unknowingly around the suspect, the news crew on the story was helplessly shouting directions to the officers.
The officers ran back and forth, but still no one could get eyes on the suspect.
Eventually, officers got really close to the suspect who was now laying face first on the pavement.
After standing just a few steps away from the hiding suspect, the officers still did not see him.
But eventually, one officer looked to the ground to see the suspect. He was subsequently taken into custody.
See the full clip with commentary from the news crew via @bubbaprog on Twitter below.
