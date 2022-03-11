Police Hilariously Unable to Locate Suspect Who had the Worst Hiding Spot of All-Time

A viral video shows police officers chasing down a suspect, but they were unable to locate his seemingly indiscreet hiding spot even with the help of a helicopter. After circling around the area for quite some time, the officers were clueless as to the suspect who was hiding in plain sight.

attachment-IMG_3475 loading...

It all began with a suspect who had seemingly hit a dead end. It was the end of the road, so in a last-ditch effort the suspect squatted down behind a small car.

attachment-IMG_3477 loading...

The aerial view from a chopper easily shows where the suspect is hiding out, but officers arriving did not see him.

attachment-IMG_3478 loading...

Multiple officers ran right by the suspect as he ducked his head behind the blue sedan.

attachment-IMG_3479 loading...

With a handful of officers all unknowingly around the suspect, the news crew on the story was helplessly shouting directions to the officers.

attachment-IMG_3480 loading...

The officers ran back and forth, but still no one could get eyes on the suspect.

attachment-IMG_3481 loading...

Eventually, officers got really close to the suspect who was now laying face first on the pavement.

attachment-IMG_3483 loading...

After standing just a few steps away from the hiding suspect, the officers still did not see him.

attachment-IMG_3484 loading...

But eventually, one officer looked to the ground to see the suspect. He was subsequently taken into custody.

See the full clip with commentary from the news crew via @bubbaprog on Twitter below.

More reactions to the clip here.