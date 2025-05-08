Louisiana Man Stole a School Bus, Led Police on High Speed Chase on I-10

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Louisiana man was arrested after he stole an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus and led police on a brief chase on Wednesday, May 7.

Who Was Arrested For Stealing an East Baton Rouge Parish School Bus?

Samuel Selders, Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of flight from an officer.

Details Around the School Bus Theft & Police Chase

Around 6:15 am on Wednesday, Selders, Jr. reportedly drove off as deputies approached the bus. He led the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office on a pursuit down Interstate 10 eastbound.

Deputies put down spike strips and were able to stop the bus about 10 minutes later near the Lobdell exit, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook
loading...

What Led to Samuel Selders, Jr. Stealing a School Bus

Authorities have not revealed the motive behind Selders, Jr. stealing the bus or the circumstances that led to that decision.

Where Was Samuel Selders, Jr., Jailed?

Selders, Jr., was initially booked as a fugitive in West Baton Rouge and released to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. He was later booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.

According to jail records, no bond has been set yet for Selders, Jr.

