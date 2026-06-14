(Port Barre) - A bizarre situation unfolded with a Port Barre grandmother after allegations surfaced that the woman locked her two-year-old toddler grandchild in a bedroom alone and left, where she was babysitting, because she heard police were looking for her.

The mother of the little child left the toddler with the grandmother so she could go run errands, when she received a telephone call.

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Why the Grandmother Allegedly Left the Child Home Alone

When the mother answered the phone, 54-year-old Dawn Bowers told the mom she had to leave because "SWAT" was looking for her. The allegations are that Bowers locked the child in a bedroom and left the home.

A relative ended up arriving right before Port Barre Police officials responded to the scene. The relative was able to get into the home through a window and found the child crying.

Port Barre Police Department officers and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were able to track down and arrest Bowers. After first being booked into the Port Barre Jail, she was eventually booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.