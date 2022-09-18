Prairie Elementary Breaks Ground on New Facility

Prairie Elementary is getting a brand new facility.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate this new facility.

Administrators say this is another step in their commitment to improving school facilities by creating a better environment for teachers and students to learn and grow.

The new building which will be located on 22 acres is expected to be completed by August of 2023.

This is all part of the Lafayette Parish School Boards' commitment to replace Prairie Elementary, as well as Lafayette High School and Carencro Heights Elementary. Currently, all three projects are underway but Prairie Elementry is the first to see construction begin.

The new Prairie Elementary will be an amazing facility that will not only provide more room to grow but will also highlight all of the wonderful things about the school.

"We wanted to make sure that the second you walked in the door you knew this was a French immersion campus," Hebert said. "Everywhere you're at, it's an opportunity for learning French."

The new facility will feature a 40-classroom school off of Rue du Belier.

