Prices Going Up for All Louisiana Consumers, Again

Bad news for your pocketbook today. Prices at the grocery store are going up even more. Louisiana consumers can expect to pay a bit more for some of your favorite products.

Who Is Raising Prices?

Proctor and Gamble has just announced they will be boosting prices on Tide detergent and other household items by at least 8%.

The giant home products maker says they are facing higher freight costs and higher prices for all commodities they use.

The consumer giant announced the increases on a call this week. Price hikes on laundry detergent and Downy dryer sheets are going up in February and prices on many personal health care products are going up in mid-April.

If you have paid attention, the company has already boosted prices on several other items ranging from baby care to hair care and skin care. The prices are going up in the United States and all other countries.

These price hikes come as the company is seeing a 6% increase in sales.

Executives with P&G say rival companies are also facing rising costs to do business and they will likely bump up prices as well.

We know we are paying more at the gas pump. AAA reports this national average for regular unleaded gas is $3.32.

What Are the Average Prices for Gas in Area States?

$3.05 Louisiana

$2.96 Texas

$2.97 Arkansas

Prices for gas one year ago were $1.90 in Shreveport Bossier. Prices continue to climb.

