Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with Lafayette Ties Arrested on Drugs, Sex Charges

A Lafayette man is in the Rapides Parish Jail after sheriff's deputies there say he gave psychiatric patients drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

Mark DeClouet, Jr., 40, is facing six drug counts, one count of criminal conspiracy, and one count of human trafficking.

According to Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood, deputies began investigating DeClouet in November after several people complained to the sheriff's office about a medical provider they claimed was giving drugs away in exchange for sex. Wood says deputies learned that DeClouet paid cash to men who would then provide DeClouet women with whom he would have sex.

Wood says deputies had enough evidence on DeClouet for his office to obtain a search warrant. Deputies arrested DeClouet on Wednesday at his Alexandria home. Deputies say they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in DeClouet's home while executing the search warrant.

"Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward," Wood said in a statement. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need."

DeClouet is a native of Lafayette who received his graduate degree from McNeese State University. Most recently, he has been in practice at Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery in Alexandria. According to his biography on the Axis website, he's also an attending clinician at Longleaf Behavioral Hospital in Alexandria, where he "treats patients with acute psychiatric and substance abuse needs, in both the inpatient and outpatient settings."

DeClouet's biography also states that he served on boards of the Alzheimer's Association in both Louisiana and Arizona.

In 2020, DeClouet was ranked by the Daily Advertiser as one of Acadiana's Top 20 Under 40.

DeClouet remains in jail with no bond set on many of his charges.

