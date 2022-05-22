Put Epic Family Entertainment Center on Your Summer ‘To Do’ List for the Kids

Every Summer parents scramble to find fun things for their kids to do. One place you want make to check out is Epic Family Entertainment Center in Scott.

Epic Family Entertainment Center, located at 130 N. Ambassador Caffery in Scott, is a one-stop shop for summer fun.

From the little ones to teenagers, there's something for everyone.

Arcade games, slides, climbing walls, laser tag, and much more are all indoors so even if it's raining there's fun to be had.

Epic Family Entertainment also offers indoor archery and Tee Ball.

Kids can also play games to win tickets they can trade in for prizes.

Hungry? Epic Family Entertainment Center has fantastic concessions with all of the delicious food and drinks you could want like pizza, wings, and even beer for the grownups.

Here's the thing...what we mentioned so far isn't even half of the attractions you'll find inside Epic Family Entertainment Center.

And then there are all of the incredible attractions outside of Epic!

For instance, how much fun does the Thunder Roll Slide look like?





Epic Family Entertainment Center has Summer programs available as well like their "Kid Camp Spirit Summer".



Birthday parties, family reunions, you name it, Epic Family Entertainment Center is the perfect place to make it all happen.

Epic Family Entertainment Center is open Fridays from 5p to 9p, Saturdays from 11a to 10p, and Sundays from 12p to 6p.

Find out more at epicentertainment.fun, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram or by calling (337) 456-6556.

