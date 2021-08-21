Racehorse Bucks Jockey Off At Kentucky Track, Gets Loose And Runs The Highway Up To Indiana
A racehorse got loose from a northern Kentucky racetrack and ended up in Evansville, Indiana after a jockey was bucked off. The horse was eventually corralled by the County Sheriff and the videos of the speeding thoroughbred are going viral on social media.
Of course, this is a dangerous situation for both the horse and drivers on the road. I hope everyone was alright in the incident. The horse started out a race at a track in Kentucky and ended up taking the highway north up to Indiana.
Now, this isn't some backroad in the country incident. This horse was high-tailing it on the highway between Kentucky and Indiana.
At one point, the racehorse was even running against traffic. Pretty scary stuff if you are flying down the highway.
Now, see video of the horse running loose on the highway posted to Twitter by @BlakeSandlin below.
Check out second angle of the horse shared by @ChadBlue83 below.
According to one Twitter user @tclowers23 the horse was eventually corralled by Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. He was slowed down in the border-town of Evansville, Indiana.
