Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football alum Brad Bustle has returned to UL, joining the football staff in the role of senior offensive analyst.

Brad Bustle is the son of former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Rickey Bustle (pictured below), who was at Louisiana from 2002 to 2010.

Brad Bustle Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Brad played UL from 2006 to 2009. He was a terrific offensive lineman for the Ragin' Cajuns, showing versatility by playing both guard and center.

He earned four letters and was voted First Team All-Sun Belt Conference as both a junior and senior.

Bustle signed a free-agent contract with the Hartford [CT] Colonials in the United Football League after his college career, before eventually stepping into coaching.

He spent five seasons as an assistant at NAIA Cumberland University as the offensive line coach for the Phoenix, and was eventually promoted to Co-Offensive Coordinator in his last season there.

Following his time at Cumberland, Bustle worked at Holmes Community College, then moved on to the staff at Valpo (FCS), where he coached the last two years.

Early in his coaching career, he spent one season as the defensive line coach at Catholic High School in New Iberia, as did current Louisiana head coach at Catholic High alum Michael Desormeaux.

Bustle was a starting offensive lineman for three of Desormeaux's four seasons as quarterback of the Cajuns.

