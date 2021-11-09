Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Open Up 2021-22 Season Tonight at Home Against West Florida

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball will kick off its 108th season of play tonight at the Cajundome as they host the West Florida Argonauts at 7:30 pm.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM & 1420 AM) along with KPEL 96.5 and streamed live on ESPN+.

The Cajuns are expected to be competitive this year following last year's 17-9 record and a trip to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals.

It was a busy offseason for Coach Bob Marlin, who is entering his 12th season at the helm of the program. The team returns 10 players along with six newcomers.

With the departure of Cedric Wilson, Mylik Wilson, Devin Butts and Chris Spenkuch, UL lost 53.1% of their offensive production from last year. However, there are several notable players on the team that came via the transfer portal.

Jordan Brown, the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, is one of the key additions. He played at Nevada and Arizona after being the No. 19 recruit in the 2018 class.

He joins junior Greg Williams, Jr., a Lafayette native who played three seasons at St. John's, sophomore Antwann Jones, who played his first two years at Memphis and Creighton respectively, and junior Jalen Dalcourt, a Lafayette High graduate who played last year at San Jose State.

GAME NOTES

The Ragin' Cajuns are 7-4 under Bob Marlin in season openers.

The Ragin' Cajuns are an impressive 30-6 in home-opening contests since the opening of the Cajundome in 1985.

This is the second meeting between UL and West Florida. The last time was on Nov. 30, 1968, and the Cajuns won 96-79.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 9-1 all-time against Gulf South Conference opponents.