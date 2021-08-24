Rams Waive Injured Raymond Calais

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun and Cecilia high alum Raymond Calais was in the midst of a solid training camp in year two with the Los Angeles Rams.

Then, on Saturday, he suffered a foot fracture in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, requiring surgery yesterday.

In addition to the surgery, he was waived.

Due to his injury, it's expected that Calais will clear waivers, meaning Los Angeles can revert him to Injured Reserve (IR).

Calais, a native of Breaux Bridge who prepped at Cecilia high, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 7th round of the 2020 draft.

He signed with the Bucs practice squad but was quickly scooped up by the Rams last season, who signed him to their active roster.

Prior to Saturday's injury, Calais was positioned to be the top return man for L.A. this season.

The 9 Ragin' Cajun Football Seniors Returning In 2021

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021