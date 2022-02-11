The great state of Louisiana has produced some of the best in the sport of American football.

Consistently one of the highest states with players in the NFL on a per capita basis, there have been nearly 1,000 Louisiana-born players to have played in the league.

The number grows even larger when it includes players who were not born in Louisiana but played college football in The Boot.

Just last May, 19 of the 259 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft had Louisiana ties.

We've now reached Super Bowl LVI week, and there are 10 players between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams who have Louisiana ties.

11 Players With Louisiana Ties on Super Bowl 56 Rosters

