Rape Added to Charges for Keithville Home Invader

A Greenwood man who was arrested for a violent home invasion that took place on Sunday (8/15/21) has had his charges upgraded.

Just before 8pm a woman reported to CPSO that her ex-boyfriend, 33 year old Davis Allen Self entered her home in the 1100 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville without permission while she was sleeping. After Self entered the home he began brandishing a knife and battering her. The woman was able to escape the home and Self ran out to look for her. When the victim returned to the home, Self broke in again.

After hours of being in the residence without the woman's consent, Self finally left. That's when the incident was reported to police by a third-party. Police began searching for Self near his home in Greenwood. Deputies had the area staked-out, because Self had already reportedly fled a residence there. Self was located in the woods nearby, by K-9 Deputy Brock Bonds and K-9 Samos.

Self was charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of violation of a protective order. After investigations and questioning the charge of 2nd Degree Rape was added to the prisoner's list of charges.

The investigation is continuing.

