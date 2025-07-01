Rayne Man Arrested After Police Say He Fired Gun at Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

RAYNE, LA (KPEL) —A dangerous situation unfolded in Rayne after a man chased down his girlfriend's vehicle and began firing a gun at her during the pursuit.

Man Tried to Block Ex-Girlfriend’s Car Before Firing at Vehicle

According to the Rayne Police Department, Leon Guidry, 42, became violent when he saw his ex-girlfriend driving with another man on Louisiana Avenue in Rayne.

Once he caught sight of her, he made an attempt to block her car using his Ford F-150 before they got away.

Pursuit Ends Near American Legion Post in Rayne

Guidry chased the victim through Rayne to American Legion Drive near Second Street outside Arceneaux Post 77. He allegedly forced the victim's vehicle off the road and blocked her from moving.

Guidry then attempted to open the door of the victim's car before returning to his truck, where he grabbed a handgun and fired as she reversed away from him.

The Investigation Continues

The Rayne Police Department issued an arrest warrant for attempted first degree murder.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office located and arrested the suspect on Monday just before 11 PM.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added according to police.

If you have information regarding the incident contact the Rayne Police Department.

