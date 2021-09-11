Rayne Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Rayne man for stealing a vehicle from a farm.

Originally, officials thought that someone had a traffic crash and left the scene of the crash.

What deputies determined is that 25-year-old Austin Meche had allegedly stolen the vehicle from a farm near the Church Point Highway. The vehicle was found near the highway and Gueno Road.

Officials say Meche ended up damaging the car after stealing it and fleeing the farm.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, traffic violations, and criminal damage to property when he was booked into jail.