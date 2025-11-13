LAFAYETTE – The newest addition to Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club has locals talking. The women's-only gym, open for just three weeks, is already drawing praise from members for its modern design, spacious layout, and thoughtful touches that make working out easier and more enjoyable.

Photos shared by Rudick Construction, the Lafayette-based firm behind the project, reveal a sleek, two-story facility spanning over 15,500 square feet. Inside, women will find a large open workout floor, private showers, a sauna, and a second-floor “green zone” for stretching and strength training.

“The showers are akin to spas!” one member wrote on Facebook.

“We have sooo much space, and that upstairs area is just amazing,” another added.

Acadiana Locals Are Loving It

Comments under Rudick Construction’s post are filled with glowing reviews:

“It’s a thing of beauty! I already love working out in this spacious, well-designed space.”

“What these photos don’t show are the many private showers and dressing areas — that’s the best part!”

“Very nicely planned and laid out. The property looks so improved!”

Even neighbors took to the comments to applaud how smoothly construction went, calling it “an excellent job with minimal disturbance.”

One of Red’s Final Visions

Perhaps most meaningful, this new facility was one of the last major projects Red Lerille himself helped plan before his passing earlier this year.

The longtime Lafayette fitness pioneer and Mr. America winner oversaw the concept that began to take shape in 2022, ensuring it would meet the club’s signature standard of quality and community spirit.

Now, as women across Acadiana enjoy the new gym, many say Red would be smiling proudly, knowing his vision will continue to inspire health and wellness in our community for generations to come.