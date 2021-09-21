Red Robin In Lafayette Is Being Torn Down

Have you driven down Kaliste Saloom Road today?

If you were out and about today then you might have noticed that the old Red Robin restaurant is being torn down.

Photo taken by Randy Hopper

It was reported by Developing Lafayette that this location would become the new home to Chick Fil A. I think it is safe to say that we have all been caught in the traffic congestion that Chick Fil A on Ambassador can create. This new location would allow Chick Fil A to better utilize the parking lot for curbside pickup and help increase the drive-thru capacity.

Construction was set to being in 2022 but maybe, just maybe the chicken gods have blessed us with an early start.

