Remember When Chris Farley Went to Congress as Newt Gingrich?

Chris Farley was one of the funniest comedians who ever lived. Whether it was him playing the character Matt Foley on "Saturday Night Live" or Tommy Callahan, Jr. on the movie "Tommy Boy," Farley was a star whose life ended much too early at the age of 33 in 1997.

The quickness he had for such a big guy was uncanny but his laugh was what kept me laughing while watching his work.

We all know that "Saturday Night Live" has always featured comedians doing impressions of popular politicians for decades. Many of them have been great - Dana Carvey was my all-time favorite.

It's one thing to watch comedians do these impressions on the show. It's an even better thing to watch comedians do these impressions with the politician they are impersonating right there in the room.

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

In 1995, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was just beginning his run at the position and was making a major impact for the Republican Party. That same year he was named "Man of the Year" by Time Magazine.

Farley took notice of Gingrich and decided to impersonate the Georgia lawmaker. In April of 1995, he went to Congress and attended the House Republican Conference Meeting as Gingrich as the GOP was celebrating the first 100 days of controlling Congress.

What happened next was comedy gold!

Watch as Farley (dressed as Gingrich) runs through a package of "bills" that Republicans could easily pass "when we are not hampered by bizarre, weird Democrats."

It was hilarious to see Farley take comedic jabs at Gingrich as the Speaker looked on with laughter - and even traded comedic jabs back and forth with Farley.

I share this video because it was truly a great moment in time. Some people say comedians today use their spotlight to bash political leaders - especially Republican ones - as opposed to impersonating them in light-hearted fun. I do think, as a whole, the world of politics has gotten much too serious and could use more light-hearted moments like this!

