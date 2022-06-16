FLASHBACK: Ragin’ Cajuns Eliminate Clemson in College World Series (VIDEO)

The Men's College World Series is set to start as eight teams have descended on Omaha, Nebraska, to determine who is the best team in college baseball for the 2022 season.

While Cajuns fans would love to see Louisiana in the field of 8 this year, the 2022 season was far from a disappointment as the program made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years after sweeping through the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Jacob Schultz, Facebook via Sun Belt Conference Jacob Schultz, Facebook via Sun Belt Conference loading...

Ultimately, Louisiana fell in the Texas A&M Regional after dropping two straight games to the Aggies and TCU. After defeating TCU in their first matchup, the Cajuns had a lead on Texas A&M until the Aggies eventually outhit them and gave them the first of the two losses. The Aggies are scheduled to open the CWS with their matchup against Oklahoma at 2 p.m. on Friday.

It's time to take a look back at when the Cajuns shocked the world and defeated the Clemson Tigers in the 2000 CWS.

Ragin Cajuns Line-Up Getty Images loading...

The Cajuns' time in Omaha started off with a competitive 6-4 loss to the eventual runner-up Stanford, a perennial CWS contender who is playing in Omaha once again this season.

Then came an elimination game against San Jose State. After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Cajuns never trailed the Spartans, though the Spartans did have the tying run on 3rd base down 4-3 in the Top of the 7th inning. But, the Cajuns held on and won 6-3 in a game you can WATCH BELOW.

Next up for the Cajuns was the Clemson Tigers. The Cajuns made it to the CWS by taking 2 of 3 games in the Super Regional from the #1-ranked Gamecocks of South Carolina. As the "Voice of the Cajuns" Jay Walker pointed out, South Carolina and Clemson fans have a bitter rivalry and the Cajuns defeating the Gamecocks was something Tigers fans loved.

The Cajuns were cruising in the first 6 innings as they built up a 3-0 lead. But, in the 7th inning, Clemson finally got their offense going. By the Bottom of the 9th, the Cajuns found themselves trailing the Tigers 4-3. With runners on 1st and 3rd, 1 out, and the possibility of a double play ending the game, Steven Feehan delivered a bunt single that led to both Jarvis Larry and Rick Haydel scoring the game-tying and game-winning runs.

It was truly a great day for the Cajuns, who finished as one of the top four teams in the tournament. And, one day, the Cajuns will make it back to college baseball's Promised Land to give their fans some more amazing memories!

Ragin' Cajuns Trip To College World Series In 2000 (PHOTOS)

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs