Famous for his commentary on college football, Kirk Herbstreit will be doing NFL football as well in 2022.

According to Peter King, Amazon has “settled on” Herbstreit as the color analyst for Thursday Night Football (TNF) games.

Expect to still see Herby on College Gameday and calling college football games, though that'll be a hell of a rigorous schedule.

Amazon has exclusive rights to NFL Thursday Night Football beginning next season.

For any regions outside the home markets of the teams playing in the game, the only way to watch TNF is to stream it on Amazon Prime.

New financial details have been released yet, but Herbstreit is expected to get a nice payday.

My next question is, who will call the games with Kirk?

The most logical choice is 77-year old broadcasting legend Al Michaels, who has served as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for primetime NFL games for multiple networks over the last 36 years.

When it comes to the NFL broadcast booths in 2022 for nationally televised games, there are still a few slots to fill.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time