REPORT – New Orleans Photographer Dies Amidst Ida Aftermath, Posted Cries For Help

Reports are saying that as many as ten people in New Orleans have died as a possible result of extreme heat conditions combined with power outages. One of those possible deaths include a photographer who recently sent out cries for help to President Biden and Mayor LaToya Cantrell on social media amidst the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

See the report from @RVargasAdvocate on Twitter below.

According to the post, the Orleans Parish coroner's office says that there are ten New Orleanians that may have died due to the extreme heat mixed with the lack of electricity as a result of Hurricane Ida. This includes popular New Orleans photographer, Laura Bergerol.

Just over a week ago, @LauraBergerol was vocal on Twitter in regards to the conditions in New Orleans. See her posts below.

Unfortunately, her cries for help on social media were not enough as one Twitter user pointed out in a response to the post.

Bergerol was transparent on social media about her experiences through Hurricane Ida. See some of her posts from the past couple of weeks below.

Throughout the aftermath of the storm, @LauraBergerol continued her work as a photographer.

Clearly, Bergerol had concerns surrounding the power outages affecting the New Orleans area.

Limited details are currently available regarding her death, but many on social media are remembering Laura Bergerol and sending messages of condolences while also calling out the powers-at-be who many deem responsible for the death. Check out those posts below.

The work to get power restored across Southeastern Louisiana continues. But, as is clear in this case, many residents of New Orleans and beyond are struggling to survive the extreme heat.

This tragedy puts in perspective how serious things are in Louisiana right now in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have been affected by the storm, especially the loved ones of Laura Bergerol and anyone else who has died as a result of the conditions.