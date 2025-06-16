Lafayette, LA – After a 25-year run filled with music, memories, and Thursday night celebrations, Rhythms on the River is officially coming to an end.

According to a letter sent to residents by the Village of River Ranch Homeowners Association, a recent community vote resulted in an overwhelming decision to discontinue the concert series. Out of 795 eligible ballots, 507 ballots were cast. Of those, 460 residents (roughly 91%) voted to end Rhythms on the River, while only 47 votes supported continuing the event.

The decision marks the end of one of Lafayette’s most anticipated free live music traditions. Over the years, Rhythms on the River brought together thousands of locals and Lafayette visitors alike, featuring an impressive lineup of local, regional, and even national musical acts in the heart of River Ranch’s Town Square.

What's Next in the Ranch

While the HOA letter acknowledged the cultural importance of the event, it also expressed hope for new kinds of community engagement and events that better align with the interests of residents of the Lafayette neighborhood.

Ever since the initial news that Rhythms could be going away, there have been some rumblings about a new music series or community gathering taking place, possibly in another part of town or a nearby community. So far, it's all just hearsay.

No official replacement event has been announced yet, but many in Lafayette and surrounding areas hope the spirit and energy of Rhythms on the River will live on in some form.

Farewell to Rhythms

The HOA's message heartfeltly thanked organizers, volunteers, and sponsors for their dedication to building an event that became part of Lafayette's cultural fabric. For many, Rhythms wasn’t just a concert but a Thursday night tradition.

Whether it was the sound of live music echoing down Main Street, family and friends dancing barefoot on the grass, or friends reconnecting near the gazebo in River Ranch, Rhythms on the River created unforgettable Thursday nights for two and a half decades.

And while the music may have ended, the memories remain.