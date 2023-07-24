LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Over the last week, Louisiana DOTD workers have been conducting daytime traffic closures on Interstate 49 throughout Lafayette Parish. One reason that we tell you about these traffic closures is not just to keep you informed about areas you can avoid but to also help you to be aware so you can be as safe and cautious as possible if you decide to drive through any traffic closures if you are allowed.

On I-49, for instance, DOTD crews were out last week and will continue to be on location today and tomorrow. On Thursday, State Police worked a crash near the roadwork.

This week, workers will concentrate more on I-10 as traffic closures will happen throughout Acadiana.

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana

Beginning today (Monday), there are daily outside lane closures happening WESTBOUND from the Henderson exit (MM 115) to the Breaux Bridge exit (MM 109). These closures are happening from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, July 27.

This is to allow workers to place additional embankment adjacent to the shoulder.

I 10 over LA 347, google street view I 10 over LA 347, google street view loading...

Also beginning today, crews will be repairing the bridge barrier rail over LA 347.

The roadwork will cause travel lanes to be reduced to two lanes through the immediate construction zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access through the construction zone but may encounter delays.

Egan Exit, google maps Egan Exit, google maps loading...

Sweeping Operation to Cause Traffic Closures on I-10 Throughout Acadia Parish, Louisiana

One thing that is key to helping keep our interstates as safe as possible is sweeping operations. From time to time, DOTD crews need to sweep debris off the roadway. It's something that gets done fairly often on I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

This week, DOTD crews will be concentrating on I-10 in Acadia Parish. I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS from the Mire/Duson exit (Exit 92) to the Jennings/Evangeline exit (Exit 65) as workers will be sweeping that 27-mile stretch. The work will cause alternating lane closures on Thursday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass but may encounter delays.

