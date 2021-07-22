Rolling Stones Added to Jazz Fest Lineup

As we are slowly moving into an updated festival season here in Louisiana, there is good news for all who love to attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and being moved this year to the fall from the traditional spring dates, a spectacular addition to the lineup has just been announced.

We all remember in 2019 when the Rolling Stones were scheduled for the 50th anniversary of the festival, and their first performance at Jazz Fest. And that came to a screeching halt when lead singer Mick Jagger has to have emergency heart surgery. But they're back!

Festival organizers have announced that the Stones will perform at the first-ever "Jazz Fest Wednesday" on October 13. Tickets for the special performance will go on sale on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM. But, according to the Acadiana Advocate "Fans who have purchased three-day weekend passes, VIP packages, official travel packages and the WWOZ Brass Pass by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 can take part in a ticket pre-sale for the Rolling Stones date."

The Rolling Stones join such stellar acts as Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, H.E.R., Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Elvis Costello, and Brandi Carlisle, among hundreds of others for this year's festival. Check out the entire lineup, and the 'cubes' for each day on the official Jazz Fest website here. Looking forward to celebrating our Louisiana heritage and music at this year's Jazz and Heritage Festival!