Russel Honore Attempts to ‘Unstick Stupid’ with New COVID PSA

Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore first came to prominence, at least in the public eye, in the days following the destruction left behind from Hurricane Katrina. Honore was seen as the man with the mission or the man with the plan in the flooded streets of New Orleans. Louisiana loved his no-nonsense approach to solving a life-threatening situation quickly.

I think we all appreciated the way Lt. General Honore encouraged us to not "get stuck on stupid" then. He apparently believes we're pretty close to being stuck on stupid again, as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Organizers of the state's Bring Back Louisiana Sleeves Up campaign hope Honore's honest and open appraisal of COVID-19 and the vaccines that are available will strike a chord with those who are hesitant to get the jab.

Probably the most telling line from Honore's presentation is this, "If you eat boudin balls and hot dogs, and you can trust that, then you can take this shot". The man does have a point. Most of us do not know, nor really want to know, what's in our boudin and goodness knows the ingredients of a hot dog are pretty scary on their own.

Courtesy Best Stop Supermarket Inc

Also in the video, Honore discusses his personal experiences with COVID-19 as well as his personal experience in getting the vaccine. He makes some interesting points. So, if you are on the fence about getting the vaccine, maybe some of his plain-speaking will help you arrive at a decision that is best for you and best for all of Louisiana.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the COVID vaccines, where to get them, or what's at risk, you can find out that information at the Louisiana Department of Health website. You can also find a list of vaccination locations across the state if that's the decision you make.

Our hope is that you will do what is necessary to keep yourself and your family well. It's up to you to decide what those steps are.