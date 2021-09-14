Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Surgery on Tuesday, Reportedly Out Week-to-Week

New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore reportedly had surgery today to fix a chipped bone in his thumb.

As a result, Lattimore will be week-to-week with the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The three-time Pro Bowler injured the thumb during the first half of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Exactly when he hurt himself is not exactly known, but the internet is undefeated, and it could have been during a pass breakup attempt against Davante Adams.

Lattimore only ended up missing one defensive series in the game after getting a cast put on his right arm.

James Gilbert, Getty Images

With Lattimore possibly out for a period of time, the Saints will turn newly-acquired Bradley Roby (back from a Week 1 suspension), rookie Paulson Adebo (who had an interception in Week 1) and veteran Desmond Trufant.

Despite an outstanding performance as a whole on Sunday, it was a bit costly for the Saints. The team had two other starters who suffered injuries and will miss games.

Center Erik McCoy suffered a calf strain early in the game on Sunday and he could be out for up to five weeks. Defensive end Marcus Davenport strained his pectoral muscle and will miss some time as well.